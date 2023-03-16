Cyprus recorded 14 flu-related deaths this winter

A total of 14 people have died from the flu in Cyprus in this winter, authorities said on Thursday releasing figures.

Among the deaths was an 8-year-old girl with no other health conditions that died at Limassol General, after being in the intensive care unit for several days.

According to the health ministry data, the 8-year-old contracted flu type A.

The ministry’s figures showed that currently there are 440 flu cases in hospitals, over half (274) of which are children under 15.

The data regarding the surveillance of the Cyprus flu activity, concern the period from December 26, 2022, to March 6, 2023.

In his statements to CNA, the Field Epidemiologist Valentinos Silvestros said that “the vast majority” of deaths have been recorded in Limassol, while three deaths out of 14 have been recorded in Larnaca.

Specifically, the 8-year-old girl, who lost her battle with flu type A, was admitted to Limassol General on February 15, 2023, and died after ten days, on February 25, 2023.

In addition, two deaths recorded in January concern a 24-year-old man, who died from flu type A and a 37-year-old woman, who died from flu type B, both at the Limassol General Hospital.

Also among the dead is a 48-year-old woman, as well as a 56-year-old man, who also died at the Limassol hospital.

In relation to the remaining nine deaths, they were over the age of 70, with six of those recorded again in Limassol.

Referring to the cases recorded in the week of February 27 to March 6, Silvestros said that a total of 41 cases of flu were hospitalised.

More specifically, he said that 24.4 per cent were over the age of 65, 12.2 per cent were between the ages of 40 and 65, 7.3 per cent were between the ages of 15 and 39, while 44 per cent were between the ages of 5 and 14, and 12.2 per cent children under 4 years of age.

Commenting on the flu, Dr Maria Koliou, from the medical school at the University of Cyprus, said that the flu was still going around.

She added that there is an increase in patients coming to Makarios children’s hospital.