March 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Kurdish man arrested in Larnaca faces extradition to Germany

By Elias Hazou
File photo: Larnaca court

A Larnaca court on Thursday began extradition hearings in the case of a Kurdish national wanted by German authorities on charges of participating in a terrorist organisation.

The suspect, Kenas Ayas, 49, had been arrested at Larnaca airport on March 15 on the strength of a European arrest warrant requested by Germany.

His lawyer asked for a continuance, for time to translate and review documents sent from Germany and relating to the charges.

The court granted the request, setting March 21 as the date for the next hearing.

A police spokesperson said that they have asked the court to remand the suspect in their custody until that date. The court will be considering the police request on Friday.

Outside the courtroom were gathered around 25 people in support of the suspect. They were holding Kurdish flags and photographs of Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan.

According to a statement released by the Kurdistan Cultural Centre known as ‘Theofilos’, Ayas been recognised as a political refugee and has been in Cyprus for several years.

 

