Where to catch live music this weekend

Whether you find yourself in Limassol, Nicosia or Paphos this weekend, the island’s bar and live music venues have got something planned. Here is an overview of where to find live performances this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Nicosia
On Saturday afternoon Eleftheria Square will host an open-air concert – weather permitting – by Sistema Cyprus. At 4pm, the lower part of the square will welcome the young musicians of the Sistema Cyprus Orchestra but that’s not all the day will hold. Just before the orchestra’s concert, from 2pm to 4pm, six bands from local schools will perform as they participate in the Schoolfest 2023 event, the Pan-Cypriot Festival of School bands. Also happening on Saturday is the Choral Parade (12pm-2pm) which will start from Eleftheria Square and cut through the old town to Ledra and Onasagorou streets.
Later on in the evening, Eleonora Roussou and her Beats ’n’ Pieces quartet will return to Sarah’s Jazz Club to move audiences through the emotions and sounds of Jazz and Latin. Along with Alexis Kasinos, Andreas Rodosthenous and Rodos Panayiotou, Roussou will perform romantic songs in Spanish, English and Greek, blending Swing, Bolero, Bosa Nova and Samba.
Paphos
In Paphos, a favourite local band Mid-Life Crisis will celebrate St Patrick’s day with a special live performance on Friday at O’Neills Irish bar & Grill. The five-piece band will play rock music and beloved cover songs in a festive mood. Also happening on Friday is a show by the popular New Rules Duo at Friends Bar in Kato Paphos. Favourite songs and tunes will sound from 8pm onwards as Celia Stavri and Dominik Dybka take the floor.
Limassol
Local band Funky Grannies will perform at Sto Dromo for the first time this Saturday. On vocals, Maria Afxendi will take charge while Antonis Georgiou is on the piano, Nasos Athanasiou on guitar, Alexander Jotovic on bass and Alexander Papadopoulos on drums. Their funky performance will be followed by DJ Crocks who will blast groovy beats to end the night.
Ending the week is an intimate mini-concert by Greek-Cypriot pop star Evridiki. The singer will perform a unique show at Vinylio Wine Etc this Sunday singing favourite ballads, her hit songs and beloved covers, joined by two musicians on guitar and keyboard.
Mid-Life Crisis
Local band plays life for St Patrick’s day. March 17. O’Neills Irish bar & Grill, Paphos. 8.30pm. Tel: 26-935888
New Rules Duo
Live performance. March 17. Friends Bar, Paphos. 8pm. Tel: 26-943455
Funky Grannies
Local band plays live. March 18. Sto Dromo, Limassol. 9pm. €5. Tel: 25-357777
Open-air concert with Sistema Cyprus
Concerts and performances. March 18. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 12pm-5.30pm. Free
Eleonora Roussou and Beats ‘n’ Pieces
Swing, Bolero, Bosa Nova and Samba live. March 18. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8.30pm, music starts 9.30pm. €12. Tel: 95-147711
Evridiki
Popular singer performs live. March 19. Vinylio Wine Etc, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tel: 99-300430