March 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Labour union lambasts forestry department over staffing issues

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The destruction caused by the fires last July
File photo

Labour union Pasyek Peo on Friday called on the forestry department to staff as many stations in mountainous areas as possible in view of the summer season and the consequent high temperatures.

The union accused the forestry department of holding off on new hirings, calling its attitude “unacceptable and callous”.

“Over 600 firefighters are still unaware of the conditions in which they will be called in at work this summer,” the union said in a statement.

Among other accusations, the department was also slammed for not ensuring the constant presence of personnel in firefighting stations located in Cyprus’ forests and for not having enough staff to clean the roads from falling rocks and to monitor nature trails and picnic areas.

“The problem also extends to the department’s outdated vehicles, which are, in several cases, unsuitable to carry out any duty,” the union said.

“In conclusion, we call on the forestry department to take immediate initiatives and to proceed as soon as possible with the adequate staffing of forest fire stations so that firefighters can respond and perform their role at the best of their capabilities.”

