March 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Petrolina once again sponsors 'Love Route' charity bike ride

By Press Release00
Petrolina 'Love Route'

For the 15th consecutive year, Petrolina sponsored the annual “Love Route” ride, organised by the “One Dream One Wish” Association, whose goal is to fulfil the wishes and dreams of children and young people with cancer.

The “Love Route” is a five-day motorcycle ride, where bikers ride through the towns and villages of Cyprus to increase awareness and collect contributions towards the efforts of the “One Dream One Wish” Association. This year’s “Love Route” took place over March 15-19, 2023.

On March 17, the “Love Route” convoy visited the Petrolina’s Larnaca headquarters service station on Kilkis street, where they received a warm welcome from personnel and management. The annual philanthropic meeting offers Petrolina an opportunity to go beyond their role as a sponsor of the event, with the company’s personnel making their own donations to the Association.

Petrolina would like once again to congratulate the volunteer motorcyclists and members of the Association for their efforts.

Sponsorship of the “Love Route” is part of Petrolina’s wider support of the “One Dream One Wish” Association. Petrolina remains committed to supporting humanitarian activities as part of its multi-faceted Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

