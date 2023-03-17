March 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

UK supports Chirstodoulides’ initiative for Cyprus talks resumption

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
ΠτΔ – Ύπατος Αρμοστής Ηνωμένου Βα
Christodoulides, receives the British High Commissioner to Cyprus, Irfan Siddiq.

British High Commissioner to Cyprus Irfan Siddiq, expressed on Friday the full support of the UK government to the Cypriot President’s initiative for the resumption of negotiations for a solution in Cyprus, after his first meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace.

In statements to journalists after the meeting, Siddiq said that he congratulated Christodoulides on the assumption of his duties and said that he was very much looking forward, as the whole of the British government was continuing to work with him to build constructive relations.

The High Commissioner said that they talked about the two countries’ bilateral relations which were very strong and growing, and their interest and desire to see them grow even more. They also talked, as he noted, about the need to move from the strategic cooperation agreement the two countries signed last November on to more practical ways to improve the relationship.

He also said that they spent a lot of time talking about the Cyprus problem and the President’s desire to relaunch negotiations with urgency, to come to the table and agree a settlement of the Cyprus issue.

“I expressed the UK government’s full support for his initiative, and we agreed to work together to try to make progress on this and to work to bring the other side, the Turkish Cypriot, Turkey, back to the table for our common aim for a settlement on the basis of all the UN parameters, of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with full political equality,” he said.

Siddiq added that “it is going to be a little bit challenging, because the other side is in a different place, but I think that we’ re all convinced that we can work together in a creative and energetic way to try to bring the other side back to the table and make progress on this vital issue.”

Asked whether the UK will take any specific initiative towards the goal of the resumption of negotiations, the High Commissioner said that the UK will do everything possible to support the efforts of the parties and the efforts of the President in this regard.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Justice minister visits fire service HQ

Antigoni Pitta

Christodoulides: ‘Cyprus can be a model of coexistence’

Staff Reporter

Petrol station owners call for urgent meeting with president, action over north fuel sales

Nick Theodoulou

Dancer Dinos Kkanti honoured by Larnaca municipality

Antigoni Pitta

Labour union lambasts forestry department over staffing issues

Jonathan Shkurko

Jungle music pioneer Jason Kyriakides has died aged 54

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign