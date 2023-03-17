March 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow warning for isolated heavy thunderstorms

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0179
thunderstorm

The met office has issued a yellow warning for isolated and possibly heavy thunderstorms to affect Cyprus on Friday.

In a tweet, it said the warning is in effect from 05:30 until 14:00. Isolated, probably heavy thunderstorms are likely to affect the area at times. In that case, it added, precipitation rates are expected to range between 35-50 millimeters per hour while hail is also likely.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Greek Foreign Minister calls on UN chief to intensify efforts for a Cyprus solution

Source: Cyprus News Agency

DiCarlo praises the two negotiators in Cyprus for their work

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Unions in north protest against natural disaster tax

Nikolaos Prakas

No more private healthcare insurance for SGOs

Elias Hazou

Legislators hound government over building safety regulations

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign