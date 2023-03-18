March 18, 2023

Retrospective exhibition to open in Limassol

By Eleni Philippou022
andreas ladommatos

Limassol will welcome a new exhibition towards the end of the month honouring an important local art figure. The Limassol Municipal Arts Centre Apothikes Papadaki will present a retrospective exhibition of the renowned Cypriot artist Andreas Ladommatos as part of a series of presenting artists who made an impact in the evolution of Cypriot art. It will open on March 24.

Nicosia-born Andreas Ladommatos (1940) was a student of Telemachos Kanthos, who recognised his talent and encouraged him to engage in art. He went on to study in England at the Camberwell School of Art next to distinguished teachers such as Frank Auerbach. With numerous participations in exhibitions both in Cyprus and abroad, he is now considered one of the most important artists in Cyprus.

Dr Nadia Anaxagororou, Head of the Cultural Department of Limassol Municipality states in her text: “Andreas Ladommatos’ manifold skills and his unrivalled, innate dexterity in drawing and the use of colour is channelled in a broad stylistic and thematic expression, counterbalanced by an equally extensive variety of expressive ways and means which include works with pencil on paper, oil and acrylic paintings, constructions and installations with wood, iron, mechanical appliances and other mixed media, drawings for postage stamps, posters and for the theatre, which were transformed into unique stage and costume designs. What is more, for his illustration of books and book covers, he received in 1982 the Cyprus State Prize for Children and Teenage Book Illustration. Last but not least, his own book, based on the research treatise History of Art: Aesthetic Evaluation of Art Works, assigned to him by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and published in 1984 by the Greek Publishing Organisation of School Textbooks, became a reference teaching manual.”

 

Andreas Ladommatos Exhibition

Retrospective exhibition of Cypriot artist. March 24-April 29. Limassol Municipal Arts Centre -Apothikes Papadaki, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-6pm. Saturday: 10am-2pm. Tel: 25-367700

