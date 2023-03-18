March 18, 2023

Winter returns, snowfall on the mountains

Winter has returned and gripped the island as the met office issued a yellow alert in effect until 5pm Saturday, with snow on the mountains and police urging caution on the roads.

The met office said to expect showers and storms as it detailed the temperature during the day is to reach a mere 15C inland, 16C on the coast and 5C in the higher mountains.

At night the temperature is set to drop to 9C inland, 11C on the coasts and to around 2C in the mountains, where frost is expected.

The report stated that Sunday is set to be much the same, with the temperature gradually rising on Monday.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mostly clear. The temperature is expected to rise gradually to be close to average climatic values.

