March 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
New strings ensemble Synergia brings Vivaldi to life

By Eleni Philippou00
In its first concerts musical project Synergia, an ensemble of acclaimed musicians, will present the soulful masterpieces of Vivaldi. The Synergia – Spring with Vivaldi concerts in Nicosia and Limassol aim to be a highlight in Cyprus’ cultural life bringing together world-class string musicians and audiences.

The Synergia ensemble was formed at the beginning of 2023 by ARK Productions with the mission to promote music in all cities of the island.

A team of professional musicians make up the ensemble led by violinist and professor Sorin Alexandru Horlea, who are joined by guest soloists each time. On Saturday and Sunday in Limassol and Nicosia respectively, the ensemble will share the stage with Giorgos Demetriou on lute and bouzouki, and Horlea, Sergios Argyrides and Maxim Roslov on violin, mezzo-soprano Margarita Elia and Gergana Georgieva on harpsichord.

“The world-famous works of Antonio Vivaldi performed by the Synergia string orchestra will be performed in the darkness of the concert hall,” explain organisers, “where lively and colourful pictures will be projected on a big screen above the stage. The audience is waiting for an incredible show at the junction of modern technology and music of ancient times, which will allow you to fully immerse yourself in what is happening.

“The orchestra of string instruments (violin, cello, flute, bassoon, viola, and harpsichord) will perform heartfelt melodies from The Four Seasons to the triumphant Gloria, which will take the audience to the Baroque era and allow them to enjoy the beauty and power of this great composer’s music. Plunge into the world of bright colours and classical music,” they conclude.

 

Synergia – Spring with Vivaldi

Concert by the new Synergia string orchestra and guest soloists. March 25. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. March 26. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia.  8pm. Tickets from €29. www.soldoutticketbox.com

