March 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President meets Armenian patriarch

By Staff Reporter00
President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday held his first meeting with Armenian Patriarch Aram I at the presidential palace.

During the meeting, the patriarch expressed confidence that the new president, with his political experience, will open a new chapter for Cyprus that will lead it to new achievements, a palace statement said.

The patriarch added that the presidency of a country in times when there are many conflicts around the world, but especially in the region, is a challenge.

He also referred to the long-standing and close relations of the Church and the people of Armenia with Cyprus.

 

