March 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roads from Troodos to Mount Olympus affected by weekend snowfall

By Staff Reporter0174
mt olympus, troodos
File photo: Mt Olympus, Troodos

Roads leading from Troodos Square to Mt Olympus are open only to vehicles with four-wheel drive or snow chains, after Sunday’s snowfall police announced on Monday morning.

The meteorology department announced a 9cm accumulation of snow at Troodos Square.

Roads leading to the square are open, the met office announced.

