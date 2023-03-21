March 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter020
mbiz
Central Bank Governor Constantinos Herodotou

In today’s episode, the Central Bank governor will meet with the CEOs of Cyprus’ two major banks today in light of the Credit Suisse rescue.

Elsewhere, President Nikos Christodoulides leaves for Brussels today, aiming to promote his proposal for more active involvement of the European Union in the Cyprus issue.

There’s also the demonstration being held by dozens of the Kurdish cultural organisation “Theophilos” members at the front of the justice ministry over the ongoing extradition trial of Kurdish politician Kenan Ayaz.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Limassol welcomes two creative workshops

Eleni Philippou

A&E resources strained by wrongly referred incidents, health minister finds

Iole Damaskinos

Man caught in Paphos with forty-four keys

Staff Reporter

Man arrested for shoplifting in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Today’s Weather: Mainly clear

Staff Reporter

Police warn of ‘doctor’ scam resurgence

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign