March 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentEnvironmentWhat's On

Discussion helps navigate reusable menstruation products

By Eleni Philippou00
sustainable cycles

If you menstruate, the chances are you have tried and tested various menstruating products in your life. Pads and tampons once dominated the industry but now the options have multiplied and with costs and environmental factors to consider, it is not an easy choice to make or to find which one works best for you.

There are menstrual cups, reusable pads, underwear and all sorts of products, and to help navigate the discussion on the impact of menstruation and reusable products, Let’s Talk Period Cyp is back with another discussion event. Hosted at the Home for Cooperation and in collaboration with another local organisation, Avli, Let’s Talk Period Cyp will lead an event on Saturday on how to make periods more eco-friendly.

Titled Sustainable Cycles: Exploring the Environmental Impact of Menstruation and Reusable Products, the event will include a presentation on the environmental impact of menstruation and reusable products. An open discussion and Q&A session will follow while local businesses that sell reusable menstrual products (modibodi, myperiodcup and Formosa) will be there selling their items.

 

Sustainable Cycles: Exploring the Environmental Impact of Menstruation and Reusable Products

Presentation, discussion and talks. By Let’s Talk Period Cyp and Avli. March 25. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 4pm-7pm

Related Posts

Diary without words: Music for piano and sampler

Eleni Philippou

Water reservoirs at 70 per cent

Iole Damaskinos

Karousos announces he will not run for Disy leadership

Jonathan Shkurko

Saturday’s power cuts due to outlier weather event, TSO says

Iole Damaskinos

‘Climate time bomb ticking’, emissions must urgently be cut -UN chief

Reuters News Service

‘Not intimidated by Okypy’ says gerontologist who posted naked patient photo

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign