March 21, 2023

Karousos announces he will not run for Disy leadership

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo: Yiannis Karousos

Former Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos has announced his decision not to run for leadership position in Disy.

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday, he said that the days that followed the presidential elections last month gave him the chance “to think calmy about the next steps to take.”

“I am proud of my work as transport minister and as mayor of Ayia Napa throughout ten difficult yeas, but I have decided not to pursue a leadership position within Disy,” he said.

Karousos, however, added that he will not retire from public life.

“I will still be next to my people and strive to contribute in any possible way I can.

“I took this decision together with my family, which has taken priority. Thank you for your support over the years, I will not forget it,” the post concluded.

