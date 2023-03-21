March 21, 2023

Cyprus

Today's Weather: Mainly clear

On Tuesday the weather will be mainly clear with some temporarily increased clouds expected in the afternoon. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough. Temperatures will rise to 23 C in the interior and on the north coast, 21 C on the remaining coasts, and 12 C in the higher mountains.

Tuesday night will see increased high clouds. Winds will gradually become north-westerly to north-easterly light, up to 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 7 C in the interior, 9 C on the coasts and 5 C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday, the weather will turn mainly cloudy with local showers expected in the afternoon. On Thursday, increased cloud cover will bring further rain and a possible thunderstorm. Local rains or a storm are also expected on Friday. During the three days, thin dust will be observed at intervals.

Starting on Wednesday temperatures will gradually fall reaching the seasonal average by end of week.

