March 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusStartups and InnovationTech & Science

Cypriot high school students create Alnstein, a robot powered by ChatGPT

By Panis Pieri086
pascal robot chatgpt

The robotic team from Pascal did it again. They have created a robot powered by the new artificial intelligence chatGPT.

In a statement, they mentioned “PASCAL schools have recently completed the creation of a robot that has the capabilities to understand commands, interact with humans and perform everyday tasks using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology. After much experimentation and hard work, PASCAL Space Center proudly presents AInstein!”.

“The idea to create AInstein came from the desire for PASCAL students to use AI technology to design and develop a robot that could communicate with humans in a natural and intuitive way,” PASCAL said.

The students were particularly enthusiastic about the project and on their own initiative named the robot AInstein after Albert Einstein.

They researched projects in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence while using materials and software that gave the impetus to make this idea a reality. Their professor Elpidoforos Anastasiou posted this interesting video about the robot.

AInstein is powered by ChatGPT, a state-of-the-art natural language processing AI model developed by OpenAI. ChatGPT enables Einstein to understand and respond to human speech, as well as perform a variety of tasks such as playing music, setting alarms, and answering questions.

AInstein‘s hardware includes a Raspberry Pi, a camera, a microphone, and a speaker, which are used to detect human presence and enable communication. The robot is programmed to learn and improve over time through a combination of supervised and unsupervised learning.

“Moreover, the creation of AInstein was an excellent opportunity for students to develop and use their creativity, as well as their critical thinking, and communication skills,” PASCAL said.

Furthermore, the students developed their sense of teamwork as the final project is the result of the collaboration of all PASCAL schools in Larnaca, Limassol and Nicosia.

Related Posts

UBS buys back nearly $3 billion in bonds issued under a week ago

Reuters News Service

Paphos mayor withdraws from Disy race

Nikolaos Prakas

Teaching unions welcome student evaluation changes

Gina Agapiou

Ministry rejects reports that it wilfully ignored abuse at migration dept

Andria Kades

Big investor in Credit Suisse bonds says ‘bail-in’ system worked

Reuters News Service

Patients to have say in amounts of hospital funding

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign