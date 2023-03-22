Daily News Briefing

March 22, 2023

In today’s episode, the Cyprus banking system is resilient and able to cope with the ongoing issues faced by Credit Suisse, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday, echoing the Central Bank’s own assurances from a day earlier.

Elsewhere, the Paphos district court renewed the remand of the 31-year-old suspect in the case of Lesya Bykova’s death for three more days, pending the outcome of a second autopsy performed on the body.

Meanwhile, the government will spend €100 million over ten years to fix the problems at refugee apartment buildings, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

