March 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
This week at Sarah’s Jazz Club

By Eleni Philippou00
Music from all over the world will sound this week at Nicosia’s jazz bar. Leading artists from Cyprus’ music scene, as well as invited guests from abroad, will make an appearance at Sarah’s Jazz Club on Thursday, Friday and Saturday bringing tunes from both neighbouring regions and faraway lands.

Dressing the jazz bar with Moroccan and Andalusian jazz is the Yogev Shetrit trio, which will perform on Thursday. Their concert will include instrumental pieces from two albums (New Path and Serenity), composed, arranged and produced by Shetrit himself. In the evening he will lead on drums and percussion while David Sheetrit is on piano and Alexandros Panayiotou on bass. The repertoire of the concert will feature Shetrit’s signature sounds that fuse traditional North African music, Gnawa, and Andalusian music from his Moroccan heritage, along with contemporary jazz, Jewish and Mediterranean music.

The musical journey around the world will continue on Friday, taking audiences to rhythm-rich Cuba. The popular local Latin jazz band Havana Noche will return to Sarah’s Jazz Club to perform their colourful blend of Latin jazz, son Cubano, salsa, timba and cha-cha. Five Cyprus-based musicians on stage, who come from Cyprus, Cuba and Colombia, will put on an energetic Friday night show.

Saturday’s performance will not transport audiences to a destination per se, but an era. The golden age of jazz will be the focus of March 25’s show titled I’ll Be Seeing You. The Sarah Fenwick Quartet, with Dimitris Miaris on piano, Michael Messios on double bass and Adonis David Christou on drums, will deliver an unforgettable night of music and nostalgia dedicated to good ol’ jazz music.

 

Yogev Shetrit Trio

Moroccan and Andalusian jazz live. March 23. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 95-147711

Havana Noche

Latin jazz live. March 24. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €12. Tel: 95-147711

I’ll Be Seeing You

The Sarah Fenwick Quartet live. March 25. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12. Tel: 95-147711

