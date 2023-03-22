March 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two people arrested on suspicion of stealing AC units

By Jonathan Shkurko0237
police34
File photo

Police in Paphos arrested two people on Tuesday night for having allegedly stolen several A/C units from a hotel located in central Poseidonos Avenue.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the two suspected perpetrators, aged 44 and 62, were spotted by police officers driving a double cabin car with covered licence plates loaded with A/C units.

A security officer patrolling the area also noticed that the hotel’s front door had been pried open.

Police officers then conducted a search of the car, which also revealed several burglary tools.

The two were arrested for breaking and entering and for illegal possession of burglary tools.

Related Posts

The perils of living ‘the Christian life’

Theo Panayides

European Artistic Craft Days come to old Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Man arrested for possession of burglary tools

Jonathan Shkurko

Paphos wants to attract higher-income guests, extend tourist season

Kyriacos Nicolaou

CySEC joins global event to promote financial literacy

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign