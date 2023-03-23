March 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Finance minister meets with French ambassador

By Andria Kades00
finance minister frenchman cropped
Finance Minister Makis Keravnos met with French ambassador to Cyprus Salina Grenet-Catalano on Thursday where the two discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen their financial cooperation.

Keravnos stressed the excellent relations between France and Cyprus as well as the importance of continuously strengthening the ties between them.

The two discussed current challenges EU states are facing where the economy is concerned, with Keravnos briefing the ambassador over the state of Cyprus’ economy and the government’s commitment to implement an economy policy to bring about stability and strict fiscal discipline.

 

