March 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Peo union marches in solidarity with French workers

By Andria Kades01
PEO members held a symbolic demonstration in support of French workers
Peo union held a demonstration in solidarity to French workers on Thursday, outside the French embassy in Nicosia.

“The fight for one is a fight for all of us, just like the victories of one are victories for all labourers,” Peo general secretary Sotiroulla Charalambous said during the event.

She said the union was there to express its solidarity and support to workers in France that have been protesting on the streets, fighting President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to increase the pension age.

“This affects all workers and all societies,” Charalambous said.

