March 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Ayia Napa to host environmental documentary screening

By Eleni Philippou00
Following the success of the first event in Larnaca, Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre presents another screening of the documentary The Sentinels of the Mediterranean, along with an open discussion on Wednesday followed by a cocktail, this time in Ayia Napa.

The film describes the daily struggle of those who apply effective solutions for the conservation of marine ecosystems, a deep dive into the life of three heroes fighting for marine biodiversity. A journey from north to south, from east to west, to find the common conservation problems in the emblematic regions of the Mediterranean such as Catalonia, the Kuriat Islands and the island of Zakynthos.

The documentary offers a new perspective on marine conservation, combining the expertise of scientists in the sector and the experience of fishermen, who are mobilising for the protection of the Mediterranean. The event at the Thalassa Museum will begin with a welcome note by Marios Papageorgiou, Executive Director of Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre at 7.30pm. The film screening will take place at 7.45pm and later on, an open discussion and interaction with the Enalia Physis scientific team will follow. Then, a cocktail and socialising session will bring the evening to a close.

 

The Sentinels of the Mediterranean

Documentary film screening by Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre. March 29. Thalassa Museum, Ayia Napa. 7.30pm-9pm. Subtitles in English. Reservations: [email protected]

 

