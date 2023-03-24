March 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter02
feb 2 23

In today’s episode, President Christodoulides said he hoped to ‘break the deadlock’ in the Cyprus peace process, also pitching to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres his proposal for a more active involvement of the European Union.

Elsewhere, one in ten Greek Cypriots travel to Turkey or to the north to receive dental care, the House health committee heard on Thursday.

Meanwhile, all public transport will be offered for free this Saturday as part of a campaign marking Earth Hour 2023.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Exhibition: The day before the western wind

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus News Digest: Cyprus still has a long way to go in ensuring safety in the workplace

Rosie Charalambous

Foreign Minister hails close cooperation with Ukraine and Saudi Arabia

Jonathan Shkurko

Man dies in fatal road accident in Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko

Young Cypriots prioritise employers’ green credentials when job hunting

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign