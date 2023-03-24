March 24, 2023

Group exhibition showcases exceptional Greek and international artists

By Eleni Philippou00
Μr brainwash

Leading international artists, Greek and foreign, will be presented for the first time in Cyprus by Kapopoulos Fine Arts, in an artistic event at the AMARA hotel in Limassol this weekend.

The art-loving public will have the opportunity to witness the work of important world-renowned artists, whose creations can be found in prominent art galleries and museums of the world, shaping the trends of contemporary art at an international level. It is the first time that such a collection will be presented on the island, which exclusively represents famous artists from abroad for Greece and Cyprus. The exhibition will take place at the five-star hotel in Limassol and will be open to the public on March 25 (12pm-9pm) and March 26 (10am-9pm).

Around 35 works, both paintings and sculptures, of contemporary art will be presented by the artists Mr Brainwash, Jeff Koons, Fred Allard, Marco Grassi, Richard Orlinski, Carole Feuerman, Laurence Jenkell, Benjamin Spark, Cedric Bouteiller, Frederic Avella, Sonke, Yiannis Tsarouchis, Pavlos (Dionysopoulos), Spyros Vassiliou, Alekou Fassianou, Dimitris Mytaras, Giorgos Lappa, Vassilis Sperantza, Giorgos Stathopoulos, Kostis Georgiou, Dimitris Gerou and Apostolos Lavdas.

 

Group Exhibition

Of Greek and international artists. By Kapopoulos Fine Arts. AMARA Hotel, Limassol. March 25(12pm to 9pm) and March 26 (10am-9pm). Tel: 25-360066. www.kapopoulosart.gr

