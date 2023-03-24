March 24, 2023

Man dies in fatal road accident in Nicosia

A 26-year-old from Bangladesh, resident of Nicosia, Sunny Hossen, has died in a fatal traffic accident, police said on Friday morning.

The accident occurred at 9.50pm on Thursday on Salaminos Avenue, when a car driven by a 22-year-old woman crashed into the victim’s moped.

The man sustained extremely serious injuries and was rushed to Nicosia general hospital. However, doctors could not save him and he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police are asking any potential witness of the crash to report to the nearest police station or contact the citizen’s line at 1460.

