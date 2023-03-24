March 24, 2023

Mouflons in Malta for rugby clash

Photo by Stephen Nicolaou

The Cyprus national rugby team travel to Malta for their Europe Conference South 1 division game on Saturday at Hibernians Stadium, in Paola (kickoff 15.00 Cyprus time).

It is expected that the match will be highly contested with both sides looking for a win.

The Mouflons have only won once again Malta, who are a very accomplished side. This was in the 50th international for Cyprus. Last season the Maltese got the better of the Mouflons.

Cyprus currently sits in second place behind the highly fancied Bulgarians.

Head coach Andrew Binikos stated: “Our boys are up to the task and very capable of winning this game, we will do everything possible to prepare them both physically and mentally for this task”.

Cyprus have so far played two games this season, winning the first emphatically away to Slovenia 56-7 and losing narrowly at home to Israel 22-21.

The game will be broadcast live across Rugby Europe via: https://www.rugbyeurope.eu/rugby-europe-tv/

The full squad will be announced on the Cyprus Rugby Federation website at www.cyprus-rugby.com and on social media.

A post-match interview will take place live on London Greek Radio during the sports roundup with Kat.

