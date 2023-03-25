March 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Bank of Cyprus detects and foils attempts at unauthorised transactions

By Kyriacos Nicolaou0205
The Bank of Cyprus on Saturday released a statement saying that it has detected numerous attempts to carry out unauthorised transactions, through cards of various banks, using online merchants, which it subsequently rejects.

In the statement, the Bank of Cyprus said that “there is no cause for concern as transactions are thoroughly checked and additional security measures have been put in place”.

In addition, the Bank of Cyprus stated that its Card Service, in consultation with payment processing company JCC, “is taking all necessary measures to inform the affected customers about the above issue”.

Finally, it stated that for more information its customers can call 800 00 800 or (+357) 22 128 000 for calls from abroad.

