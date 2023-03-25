March 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsTourism

Campaign to promote Cyprus in France and Poland deemed successful

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
famagusta tourism tourist cyprus business now tourists hotel

Greek digital marketing firm Panadvert on Friday released a statement lauding the results of its advertising campaign for Hermes Airports, aimed at promoting Cyprus as a tourist destination in the French and Polish markets, which took place between July and December 2022.

According to a statement from Panadvert, the campaign was highly successful, exceeding initial estimates by displaying a total of 109,880,682 ads, against a forecast of 29 to 42 million.

Panadvert CEO Giannis Giannatos credited the partnership with Hermes Airports for promoting Cyprus in these growing markets.

The company used the Touchpoint Marketing method, predetermining the advertising message according to the time of contact and the target audience, to optimise the advertising experience.

The campaign included a wide range of Google Ads and social media advertising, with messaging in English, French, and Polish.

Maria Kouroupi, Senior Director of Aviation Development, Marketing & Communication of Hermes Airports, praised the collaboration, emphasising their long-term efforts to promote Cyprus to boost tourist demand.

Related Posts

Would-be tobacco smugglers jailed, fined

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus’ non-performing loans drop to 9.5 per cent of total loans in 2022

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Bank of Cyprus detects and foils attempts at unauthorised transactions

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man arrested for drunk driving

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Christodoulides says now is the time for diplomacy (Updated)

Nikolaos Prakas

Visual Voices announces an Open Call for artists

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign