March 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus consul meets Bahraini ministers to boost energy and tourism ties

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
Cyprus Consul Christos Poullaides held meetings with Bahraini Ministers to discuss bilateral cooperation on energy and tourism matters, according to an announcement released on Friday.

The meetings centred on discussions between Poullaides and Minister of Electricity and Energy Yaser Bin Ebrahim Humaidan, Minister of Public Works Ibrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj and Minister of Tourism Fatima Jaafar Al-Sairafi.

The ministers and Poullaides discussed issues of mutual interest, Cyprus-Bahrain relations, and cooperation in the sectors of energy, electricity, infrastructure, and tourism.

During the meeting with the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Poullaides received assurances of a desire to strengthen Bahrain’s relations with Cyprus in the electricity and water sectors.

Moreover, Poullaides praised bilateral relations, and the Minister of Works commended Cyprus’s expertise in infrastructure development and reconstruction. Both parties agreed to continue cooperation in the field.

Meanwhile, cultural and tourism cooperation was the focus of discussions during the meeting with the Minister of Tourism, where the Ministry of Tourism pledged to promote projects aimed at strengthening the tourism sector, emphasising the exchange of know-how.

What is more, Poullaides referred to the tourism sector’s achievements in Cyprus, with a growing contribution to the country’s GDP, and expressed willingness to promote cooperation between the two countries in this sector.

Finally, the announcement said that the meetings highlight the commitment of both Cyprus and Bahrain to strengthen bilateral cooperation in energy and tourism matters.

