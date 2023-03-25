Visual Voices announces an Open Call for artists

A new project by Visual Voices titled ‘Coast Line(s) Waning’ All For a Few Extra Sunbeds is now accepting proposals by artists, who have until April 20 to send in their ideas to be part of the project.
‘Coast Line(s) Waning’ is a critique/commentary on the dire environmental situation faced by the coastlines of Cyprus. The project highlights the effects of human greed and indifference to the natural environment, particularly when it comes to political and economic interests that lead to the destruction of the local coastal ecosystem.
Explaining the project further, Visual Voices state: “The Tourism Paradox: In recent years, the coastline of Cyprus has undergone ‘reconstruction’, driven by a desire for a little extra profit and tourism revenue. Sand dunes have been levelled, natural rock formations removed, tall grasses slashed, etc., all leading to the loss of natural habitats and the alteration of the island’s natural landscape. Iconic beaches all around the island have been affected by this destructive trend. All for a few extra sunbeds and amenities for tourists, at the expense of our environment.
“We aim for a dynamic and thought-provoking campaign designed to raise awareness among both authorities and the indifferent public about these critical environmental issues facing the island’s coastlines. We seek to encourage individuals to take action and make a clear and decisive stance towards protecting and preserving the environment. This campaign should serve as a catalyst for positive change, inspiring a greater sense of appreciation for the natural world and the invaluable resources it provides.”
The two selected artists will receive €3,750 each which includes a stipend, basic production material and taxes, a separate campaign budget and connections with environmental organisations operating in Cyprus and research support.
Visual artists based in Cyprus and above 18 years old are eligible to apply, given that they have a good understanding of English are available to participate in the project from May to December 2023 and are willing to enter the buffer zone and cross the checkpoints.
What Visual Voices are looking for are artists committed to a healthy environment for the whole island and a strong interest in environmental activism, openness to co-develop the campaign with the Visual Voices team and visual artists with multidisciplinary background. Experience with digital arts, stencil, chalk and installation will be considered as a plus but not required. Artists interested in a mix of mainstream media and guerilla style approaches who are committed to reducing the environmental impact of this intervention also fit the project’s criteria.
Open Call
Coast Line(s) Waning’ All For a Few Extra Sunbeds by Visual Voices. Deadline: April 20, 2023. Application: www.visual-voices.org/COAST-LINE-S-WANING-All-for-a-few-extra-sunbeds