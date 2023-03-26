March 26, 2023

37 yr old remanded in Larnaca drug bust

By Nikolaos Prakas

A 37-year-old man was arrested, after police found over 2,000g of cannabis and a dozen grammes of cocaine in his possession, authorities said on Sunday.

According to police, the drug squad, Ykan, conducted a raid on the individual’s Larnaca home on Saturday afternoon after receiving a court-ordered warrant to search the property.

Police said that they found seven bags with 2,700g of cannabis, 18 packages with cannabis resin weighing around 1,800g, and 12g of cocaine, along with three scales.

The 37-year-old was arrested and kept for questioning.

He was taken to Larnaca court on Sunday morning, which issued an eight-day remand order.

Police are continuing their investigations.

