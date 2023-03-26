March 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Isolated storms expected in Sunday afternoon

By Nikolaos Prakas0166
Rain is expected inland and, in the mountains, later Sunday, as the weather is set to get progressively cloudier throughout the day, the met office said.

According to the met office, the weather will remain mainly clear until the afternoon, when clouds will begin to appear on the western and northern coasts that are set to bring storms later in the day.

The temperature is set to rise to 22 degrees C inland and on the coast, while in the mountains it is set to reach 13 degrees.

In the evening, the weather is expected to be mostly clear, except for in the west of the island, where there will be increased cloud cover.

Temperatures at night are expected to fall to 10 degrees inland, 12 on the coasts, and 6 in the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will bring isolated showers mostly in the mountains.

