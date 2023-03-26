March 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police issue 600 traffic violation tickets in two days

By Nikolaos Prakas0126

Police issued almost 600 tickets for various traffic violations in the past two days, authorities announced on Sunday.

According to police, a total of 598 tickets were written from March 25-26, for variety of violations.

Police said that 297 were for speeding and 54 people were found to be drink driving, while 24 people were issued tickets for driving without a seatbelt, and 8 for driving a motorbike without a helmet.

Another 11 people were fined because their car did not have proper inspection, and three more people were fined for driving with worn out tyres.

Police said that there were another 193 fines issued for other traffic offences.

