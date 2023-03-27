Daily News Briefing

March 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
In today’s episode, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou will promote a plan to the cabinet for restoration of refugee apartment buildings found to be inadequate.

Elsewhere, Cyprus signed an agreement to cooperate with the New Jersey National Guard, Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas said, adding a delegation of US group will be visiting Cyprus later this week.

Meanwhile, the Cyprus basketball federation said all future matches will be cancelled until further notice, following rioting at a semi-final match between Anorthosis and Apollon.

Fans at the basketball semi-finals fought with police officers on Sunday, and set fire to a bus stop and offices following the match, the fire services reported.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

