March 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

House president and US ambassador discuss Cyprus problem

By Andria Kades019
US Ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher and House president and Disy leader Annita Demetriou
The US is firmly in favour of finding a solution to the Cyprus problem within the framework of the relevant UN resolutions, US ambassador Julie Fisher said on Monday during a meeting with House President Annita Demetriou.

They both agreed to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and take joint initiatives in this direction.

During the meeting, both Fisher and Demetriou praised the excellent level of bilateral relations and the upgrading of cooperation between Cyprus and the USA, in key areas of mutual interest.

The two also expressed the common will to further strengthen these ties, especially at the inter-parliamentary level, through the promotion of contacts, according to a parliamentary statement.

Demetriou expressed appreciation of the positions of the US regarding the Cyprus problem noting that the Cyprus issue is an outcome of the same violations of international law and human rights by Turkey, as a result of the Turkish invasion and continued occupation of the island, as those committed by Russia in Ukraine.

She underlined that Cyprus adopted a clear position from the start based on these principles, adding that Turkish claims for a “two-state” solution, which would constitute a legitimisation of Turkish invasion and occupation, will never be accepted.

She said that the Greek Cypriot side remains firmly committed to the goal of resuming the negotiations from where they left off at Crans Montana, in order to reach a solution, within the framework of the UN, on the basis of the bi-zonal, bi-communal federation.

Demetriou noted that achieving a solution that will reunite the country will set a precedent and contribute to the prevalence of peace, security and economic stability and prosperity for the Cypriot people as a whole, but also for the entire Eastern Mediterranean region.

She also expressed concern about Turkey’s use of illegal migrants who are channeled to the Cyprus Republic through the north.

 

