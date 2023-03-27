March 27, 2023

Today's Weather: Localised clouds, rains after noon

On Monday localised cloud cover and isolated rains are expected from noon onwards, mainly in the mountains. Winds will initially be light mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, gradually turning to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and at times strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will rise to 23 C in the interior, 21 C on the coasts and 14 C in the higher mountains.

In the evening, the weather will be mostly clear with low clouds in places. Overnight thin mist or fog may  form. The winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly weak, up to 3 Beaufort and on the coast moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain rough. Temperatures will drop to 10 C in the interior, 12 C on the coasts and 6 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday, locally increased clouds may bring isolated rains, mainly in the mountains, the west, and the south.

On Wednesday, the weather will be cloudy with isolated rains expected, and possibly an isolated storm. The island will be affected by strong south-westerly to north-westerly winds. On Thursday, the weather will be mainly clear, with temporarily increased clouds and possible rain in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly on Wednesday and remain steady on Thursday, fluctuating below average for the season.

