Daily News Briefing

March 28, 2023

By Paul Lambis056
In today’s episode, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said he has issued ‘strong advice’ to commercial banks to focus on loan restructuring for distressed borrowers, as well as to increase deposit rates and contain lending rates amid a high interest-rate environment set to further squeeze consumers. In other news, delivery drivers in Nicosia held a demonstration outside the offices of PEO union following the death of a moped rider last week. And government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis denied there being a rift between Nicosia and Athens over the latter supporting Ankara’s bid for a senior role at a UN agency.

