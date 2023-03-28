March 28, 2023

Easter crafts and egg hunt at Goethe

As Easter draws closer, the Cypriot-German Cultural Association will hold a day of outdoor fun for young ones. The Easter Crafts and Egg Hunt Day will take children on an entertaining scavenger hunt around the green garden of Goethe-Institut Zypern on April 2 from 11am to 1pm.

“Can you follow the Easter bunny’s footprints and find all the hidden eggs?” ask the organisers. “Join us on Sunday, April 2 for a fun morning with Easter activities. Children will have the opportunity to make Easter crafts, compete in games such as egg races and look for hidden Easter eggs.”

And the day will not be fun just for children, parents will also get the chance to get crafty and learn new creative techniques. A paper origami corner will entertain adults while they enjoy coffee, tea and traditional Easter treats. What’s more, participation in the fun-day is completely free!

 

Easter Crafts and Egg Hunt

Children’s Easter games and paper origami workshop for adults. By the Cypriot-German Cultural Association. April 2. Goethe-Institut Zypern, Nicosia. 11am-1pm. Free

