March 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New building to be created at CING

By Andria Kades00
cing

Construction work on a new building for the Cyprus institute of neurology and genetics is set to begin immediately, the centre said on Tuesday.

The cost amounts to €19.4 million plus VAT and is expected to be completed in 30 months.

According to the institute, this is the biggest development project since its founding, and will see the creation of a modern research centre, spanning 11,358 square metres. It will be constructed next to the existing building in Ayios Dometios.

Funding for the project stems from the European investment bank with a €26m loan. The government is also supporting the project.

The deal has been signed between the institute and A. Aristotelous Construction ltd.

Related Posts

Prisoners to be allowed extra visit during Easter weekend

Andria Kades

EU plan only way to deal with migrant issue: minister

Nick Theodoulou

President calls for calm, warns all fans will be banned from sporting events

Nikolaos Prakas

Police denies coverup over fatal traffic accident

Andria Kades

Two remanded over staged robbery (updated)

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus 4.0: Mary Frangou

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign