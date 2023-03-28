March 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Prisoners to be allowed extra visit during Easter weekend

By Andria Kades00
prison horizontal
Nicosia prison

Prisoners will be allowed an extra visit during the Easter holidays, the prison department announced on Tuesday.

Visitation hours are between 8am to 1pm which will be allowed on April 15, 16 or 17 without any permission required. Visitors are required to have an ID or passport and the duration of the visit is 30 minutes.

The appointment must be scheduled ahead of time on 22-406257 or 22-406258.

Clothes will be not be distributed to prisoners during the Easter weekend unless this concerns newly admitted individuals on April 13, the prison department said.

Related Posts

EU plan only way to deal with migrant issue: minister

Nick Theodoulou

President calls for calm, warns all fans will be banned from sporting events

Nikolaos Prakas

Police denies coverup over fatal traffic accident

Andria Kades

Two remanded over staged robbery (updated)

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus 4.0: Mary Frangou

Paul Lambis

Police seeking 17 people staying illegally in Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign