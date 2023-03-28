March 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Shift working civil servants call for return of cut allowances

By Nikolaos Prakas040
ΤΜΗΜΑ ΠΡΩΤΩΝ ΒΟΗΘΕΙΩΝ ΓΕΝΙΚΟΥ ΝΟΣΟΚΟΜΕΙΟΥ ΛΕΥΚΩΣΙΑΣ

Allowances given to civil servants doing shift work have been cut for a decade since the 2013 financial crisis, unions said on Tuesday calling for the immediate restoration of these funds to workers.

In a statement from unions whose members do shift work, including doctors, nurses, telecoms operators, and air traffic controllers, the government was called on to re-establish these benefits, as it was unfair that other civil servants working normal hours did not see similar reductions.

“With the improvement of the economy, gradually the allowances and salaries of public and government employees working office hours were almost fully restored. But not the shift workers, who sacrifice a large part of their personal, family, and social life, day and night, Sundays, Christmas, Easter and so many other holidays to treat patients, ensure the supply of electricity, telecommunications and air traffic, to support the orderly functioning of the state and society,” the statement said.

The unions called on the government to look into the matter and immediately rectify the situation.

