The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale pumps while Uniswap (UNI) and Stacks (STX) continue sinking

With cryptos such as Uniswap (UNI) and Stacks (STX) slowly losing the gains they achieved after the collapse of Signature and Silicon Valley Banks, investors are now shifting their focus to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). In Stage 11 of its public presale, this project has been advancing at a blistering speed, soaring by 2202% from its starting price. But how will Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) separate itself from its competition? Let’s see!

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Long-term financial success has historically gone to projects with a strong foundation and exceptional capacity for expansion, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) checks all those requirements. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will introduce the first blockchain-based investment platform where startups needing funding may obtain the necessary capital with the sale of equity-based fractionalized NFTs!

These tokens will be minted to represent actual business opportunities, and everyday investors may purchase them partially for prices as low as one dollar. Such a way of crowdfunding will aid in increasing interest in the company as a broader pool of investors may be able to affordably buy a tiny portion of the NFTs.

This one-stop shop for reliable companies will support several chains. Currently operating on the Ethereum (ETH) network, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) intends to eventually integrate into Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), and the Binance Smart Chain. This will enable all investors to trade across these chains on a single platform and for a reduced cost!

The native token ORBN has already reached $0.0921 from its starting presale price of $0.004, and more price hikes are expected! Analysts believe that ORBN could surge to $0.24 by the end of its presale, so if you wish to obtain staking rewards, governance, and trading fee discounts – sign up for this unique presale with terrific short and long-term upside potential now!

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) recently announced it would launch its V3 iteration on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain. Once this is done, the Uniswap (UNI) V3 will be accessible on seven chains.

And while this news was positive, the Uniswap (UNI) coin has been struggling as it trades for $5.82, down 2.93% in the last 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume for Uniswap (UNI) has also diminished as it sits at $68,800,785, which is a fall of 34%.

The technical analysis for Uniswap (UNI) currently displays bearish signals with many technical indicators and moving averages in red. We can conclude that sentiment around Uniswap (UNI) is now bearish. Although bullish analysts predict Uniswap (UNI) could reach $6 soon, investing in projects with more long-term growth potential would be more profitable down the road!

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Stacks (STX)

In the last few weeks, Stacks (STX) was one of the top performers in terms of value, rising by 54%. However, that bullish momentum has been lost and has given way to bears as Stacks (STX) is bleeding.

With a cost of $0.9536 per Stacks (STX) token, it is now 16% below its 7-day high of $1.14. On a positive note, the trading volume for Stacks (STX) has risen by 0.70% in the past 24 hours and now sits at $254,969,089.

The Stacks (STX) technical analysis also shows bullish signals, with its moving averages displaying a buy sign. Stacks (STX) price predictions show that if the bulls do not push past the $0.96 resistance level, Stacks (STX) may fall to $0.92 soon.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more