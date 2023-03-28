March 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainBusinessWorld

UK’s William Hill given record £19.2 million fine for gambling failures

By Reuters News Service00
signage is seen outside a william hill betting shop in manchester, britain
The regulator said the issues at the three companies were so "widespread and alarming" that it seriously considered suspending the firm's licence

Britain’s Gambling Commission has handed a 19.2 million pound ($23.7 million) fine to the William Hill betting group, the biggest penalty ever issued by the regulator, after it failed to protect consumers and stop money laundering.

The regulator said the issues at the three companies in the William Hill group, itself owned by online gaming and betting operator 888 888.L, were so “widespread and alarming” that it seriously considered suspending the firm’s licence.

But Gambling Commission Chief Executive Andrew Rhodes said the company was allowed to continue to operate after it recognised its failings and worked to implement improvements quickly.

“We found serious non-compliance issues around safer gambling measures … and also anti-money laundering control failings across the company,” Rhodes told BBC Radio.

Shares in 888 traded down 1% in early deals.

Problematic practises in Britain’s multi-billion pound gambling industry have forced the regulator to issue several large fines over the last year and a half. The previous biggest fine of 17 million pounds was handed to Entain ENT.Llast year.

The government has sought to tighten gambling rules in recent years to prevent addiction by capping the maximum stake on terminals and banning the use of credit cards to place bets.

At the William Hill companies, multiple failures were found by the Gambling Commission. One customer spent 23,000 pounds in 20 minutes without any checks, for example, another lost 14,900 pounds in 70 minutes.

Additionally, checks were not made on large sums of money deposited with the William Hill companies.

888, which completed its takeover of William Hill and related companies last year, said the problems which led to the fines related to the period before its ownership.

“After William Hill was acquired, the company quickly addressed the identified issues with the implementation of a rigorous action plan,” an 888 spokesperson said.

Related Posts

Binance responds to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Buoyant bitcoin’s losing its liquidity

Reuters News Service

Israel’s ‘fired’ defence chief hangs on as Netanyahu hits pause

Reuters News Service

The $15 billion scramble for Japan’s Toshiba went from bang to whimper

Reuters News Service

Crypto pioneers rejoice as TMS Network (TMSN) races past Axie Infinity (AXS) and Filecoin (FIL) with remarkable investment rewards

CM Guest Columnist

More food shortages could add to Britain’s price pressure

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign