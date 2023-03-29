March 29, 2023

Cabinet makes it easier for public to produce own electricity

The cabinet on Wednesday amended the virtual net billing programme to make it easier for the public to produce their own electricity.

The amendment allows for photovoltaic systems (PVs) linked to the grid to have the cost of electricity produced and exported to the grid to be offset against the cost of imported electricity from the grid of substations located at a different location from the photovoltaic system.

The goal is to make it easier for the installation of PVs, which will significantly help reduce electricity costs, while also increasing the penetration of renewables in the country’s energy balance in a push to transition to a green economy.

An announcement from the government said that it is its policy to immediately accelerate the green transition, and the energy ministry will make specific announcements as to the criteria for beneficiaries.

 

