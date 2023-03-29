March 29, 2023

Fire on ship at Larnaca Marina under control

The fire service on Wednesday responded to a call about smoke coming from a ship docked in Larnaca Marina.

According fire service spokesman, Andreas Kettis, two fire engines, including a chemical vehicle, responded, and investigations determined the smoke came from phosphine residue on the ship’s deck, which reacted when it came into contact with rainwater.

The service clarified there is was no cause for public concern.

The small amount of the combustible material was removed and members of the fire department covered it with firefighting foam until the fumes stopped.

The material will be disposed off, either by a management company or by the port authority, when the operation is complete.

