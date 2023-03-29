March 29, 2023

Low income pensioners to get Easter bonus

By Gina Agapiou00
Over 16,000 low-income pensioners are set to receive a €190 Easter allowance following a relevant cabinet decision on Wednesday.

Eligible for the benefit are pensioners who receive less than €7,000 per year or €12,000 for a two-person household.

The income threshold is adjusted based on the composition of the household, meaning it is increased by €2,100 for each dependent under 14 years of age and by €3,500 for each dependent over 14 years of age, the deputy ministry of social welfare said.

It added that the number of low-income pensioners expected to benefit is around 16,200 and the estimated expenditure around €3.07 million.

The Easter allowance will be paid into the accounts of beneficiaries, by bank transfer, on April 12.

