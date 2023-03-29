March 29, 2023

Police investigating car fire in Emba

Police on Wednesday are investigating a vehicle fire which broke out at dawn in Emba.

According to head of Paphos CID, Michalis Nikolaou, around 2 am a fire broke out in two cars, belonging to two sisters, aged 51 and 42.

The vehicles were parked near the owners’ house and the fire was noticed by a neighbour, who alerted them.

The sisters and their neighbour managed to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher before it spread over the vehicles. The cars were damaged but not completely destroyed.

The scene was cordoned off and the police’s electromechanical service is carrying out testing to establish the fire’s exact cause.

