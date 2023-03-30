Daily News Briefing

March 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
By Staff Reporter
mar 30 23

In today’s episode, sports fans will be subjected to random alcohol and drugs tests on entry to sports venues while a permanent police team will be established to cover high-risk matches, according to a Wednesday cabinet decision aiming to curb violence in sports stadiums.

Justice Minister Anna Prokopiou announced the decisions following the outbreak of violence at a basketball match on Sunday.

Elsewhere, around 27 migrants for every 1,000 people arrived in Cyprus from outside the EU in 2021, data released by Eurostat showed, also revealing 22.7 per cent of the island’s citizens were born overseas.

Meanwhile, all the relevant services are better staffed and better equipped to deal with fires than they were last year, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou has said.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

