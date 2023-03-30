March 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

No camera fine if already past line, say authorites

By Nick Theodoulou00
New fixed as well as mobile traffic cameras are set to be installed in Nicosia, the traffic department announced on Tuesday. Following a meeting last week two more fixed cameras and four mobile units are soon to be operational, adding to the six fixed cameras and 16 mobile ones already in place. The public will be given a week’s notification, following final inspection of the two locations where additional fixed cameras are to be installed, Director of the Traffic Department, Charis Evripidou told the daily Phile. From March 6, the two new fixed cameras will work normally at the intersection of Limassol Avenue with Armenias Street, and Griva Digeni Avenue with Prodromou. Four mobile cameras will be received at the same time, bringing their total number up to 20. According to the plan the next cameras to be installed will be at two locations in Limassol, at the intersection of Archbishop Makarios Avenue and N. Pattichi Street, and Archbishop Makarios Avenue with Agia Zoni. Two others are slated for Nicosia, on the junction of Makarios and Spyros Kyprianou Avenues and Strovolos Avenue with Machaira Street. Issues relating to timely court registration of cases where violators fail to pay have also been cleared up, Evripidou said, and a legal amendment is being promoted to Parliament to enable notification of via SMS instead of via post, as is done at the present, to solve the problem of people ignoring their fines.
File photo

The road traffic department on Thursday sought to clarify concerns as to what the exact procedures are when attempting to turn at junctions with newly installed traffic cameras.

A sergeant at the department, Tasos Ashikkis, explained what drivers can expect when they’re “stuck” passed the line but there is a delay in being able to turn.

“The camera system is activated once the traffic lights proceed to red, but we must clarify that a driver is not fined if they passed the line while it was green,” he told Alpha.

He explained that if the driver then gets “stuck” passed the line while trying to turn – but can’t due to continuous oncoming traffic – then there is no fine.

He added that for junctions where there is a green arrow to turn, the driver has three seconds in which to make the turn once the green arrow has elapsed.

“It’s the same period of time that is granted once yellow light is activated, three seconds,” he said.

Asked to clarify whether it is therefore permissible to turn once the light has turned yellow, and you’re still halfway up pass the line, he stated “that’s the exact purpose of the yellow light, for those who did not manage to turn while the oncoming traffic was in motion”.

“If someone is waiting while the light changed to red, then there won’t be a fine, and if a person manages to turn while it’s red but passed the light while it was green then – again – there is no fine,” Ashikkis said.

He concluded by saying that simply because the camera flashed does not necessarily mean that you have been fined, it may have been activated by another driver passing the line while it was red.

Related Posts

Auditor-general: Firefighting choppers subpar, perhaps not even airworthy

Elias Hazou

President details his approach on the Cyprus issue, says EU envoy ‘not a must’

Elias Hazou

University of Cyprus asked for an additional €58.5 million, Audit Office says

Elias Hazou

Deputy minister: Cypriot ships facing a second Turkish embargo

Gina Agapiou

No more private health insurance for semi-public sector employees say lawmakers

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus and New Jersey National Guard to sign partnership agreement

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign